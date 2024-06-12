All eyes on PM Modi

Apropos of the editorial ‘PM’s team’; all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he embarks on a record third term. He will no longer be able to steamroller Bills that are in line with his party’s agenda through Parliament, as he does not enjoy the absolute freedom and unchecked power to do that anymore. But there is no doubt that the country is far more developed today than it was a decade ago. The year Modi took over, India was the 11th largest economy in the world. Within a span of 10 years, it rose to become the fifth-largest economy. This is a reflection of PM Modi’s commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047. The government must stay focused on maintaining the pace of development while steering clear of divisive politics.

RK Arora, Mohali

Ditch strongman politics

Refer to ‘How Modi 3.0 looks from South Asia’; as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his third tenure, the gaze of South Asia is fixated on India with a blend of anticipation and retrospection. The region, once buoyant with the promise of Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ diplomacy, now harbours a cautious optimism for a renewed SAARC spirit and India’s rapprochement with Pakistan. The initial grandeur of SAARC invitations has waned, giving way to a realpolitik that prioritises nationalistic fervour over regional camaraderie. Yet, the recent electoral verdict in India has rekindled hope across South Asia — a hope for a leadership that transcends majoritarian narratives to embrace the pluralistic ethos that once defined the subcontinent. The collective aspiration is for Modi 3.0 to steer away from the shadows of strongman politics and towards the light of cooperative regionalism.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Curb menace of terrorism

Refer to the editorial ‘Terror attack in J&K’; the presence of foreign terrorists in the Valley is a matter of grave concern. This is an outcome of the systemic failure of intelligence agencies to keep track of terrorist activities and movements. Mere financial assistance to the victims’ kin will not be enough. The need of the hour is to curb the menace of terrorism with the help of local communities and village defence guards. Clearly, some of our neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan, are not pleased about the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as PM for the third consecutive term. We must stay vigilant.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Assault not a terror attack

The remarks made by actor and MP Kangana Ranaut after she was slapped by a CISF staffer at the Chandigarh airport last week are unacceptable. By linking the attack on her to what she described as a rise in violence and terror in Punjab, she has given the world a bad impression — and one that is wrong — of the border state. Not only do such remarks sow seeds of disharmony in society, but they also strike fear in the hearts of the masses — both locals and tourists. This was not the first time that a politician was hit or assaulted. There have been many cases of ministers being attacked or having their faces blackened with ink by protesters. But none of those attacks was labelled an act of terror. Kangana, as a newly elected legislator, bears a lot of responsibility. She must be careful with her words.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Legacy of a media baron

The demise of veteran media entrepreneur and film producer Ramoji Rao marks the end of an era. His passing away has understandably left Telugu people in a state of grief. Rao was a compassionate man who touched thousands of lives through his ventures. He was always ahead of his time. The entertainment and media personality will be fondly remembered by generations of cinema buffs, especially those who live in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and are big on Telugu cinema. Among many of his successful endeavours as an entrepreneur was the Hyderabad-based Ramoji Film City, which is certified by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest film studio complex.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

