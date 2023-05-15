 Backchannel diplomacy : The Tribune India

Backchannel diplomacy



Refer to ‘Power play keeps Pakistan on edge’ (Nous Indica); Pakistan’s woes are of its own making. Its founder thrived on anti-India sentiment; later, the Generals, with their personal ambitions, repeatedly extracted their pound of flesh. With the army and the government on one side and the higher judiciary, which is backing beleaguered former PM Imran Khan, on the other, backchannel diplomacy is at play for a rapprochement favouring the former cricketer. Given the massive uprising in the streets, any attempt to impose martial law will have irreversible consequences. The mandarins in the Ministry of External Affairs need to cautiously watch India’s interests amid the developments in crisis-ridden Pakistan.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Fine-tune foreign policy

Apropos of ‘Power play keeps Pakistan on edge’ (Nous Indica); amid the political crisis in Pakistan, India must fine-tune its foreign policy to focus on strengthening its partnership with the US. The Pakistan army has been deepening its ties with China. Also, a Pakistan-China-Russia alliance is looming large over our geopolitical region. Imran Khan’s comeback would enhance his image as a leader of Pakistan’s masses and also rattle the West.

GURPREET SINGH, Mohali

Shot in the arm for Delhi govt

Apropos of ‘Delhi govt vs Centre’; it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the Supreme Court’s decision is a shot in the arm for the Delhi government. Since the court has made it clear that the elected government has the control over bureaucracy, the ball is now in the Kejriwal-led government’s court to utilise resources optimally for the larger good of the people of the Capital. If it indulges in vendetta politics, it will defeat the whole purpose of this decision. The verdict is also a clear message to the Centre that it should not venture into Delhi government’s territory.

Bal Govind, Noida

Centre, states must work in tandem

Refer to ‘Delhi govt vs Centre’; the federal framework of the Indian democracy cannot survive if it is targeted time and again by the Central Government. Governors and

Lt Governors in Opposition-ruled states usually interfere in government functioning; this cannot be regarded as a coincidence. These actions and reactions of the Central and state governments let down the people who elect representatives in the hope of getting civic issues resolved. The governments at the Centre and in the state must work in tandem to provide good governance.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

SEBI must act now

Apropos of ‘Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months for probe’; the Adani controversy has been hogging the limelight for months. It shows that till now, SEBI has not been able to come up with a suitable solution. Any dilly-dallying on its part will only erode investors’ confidence. At a time when SEBI should perform its protective role, it seems to be shying away from its responsibility. It is high time the apprehensions are laid to rest in order to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

CBSE results

Refer to ‘CBSE Class X, XII results see dip in pass percentage’; though the authorities have said the pass percentage this year as compared to that in the 2019 offline exams has gone up by nearly 4 per cent, there is scope for improvement. Rather than focusing too much on marks and results, it is important to make efforts for the overall development of our children.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Progress-ecology equilibrium

Refer to ‘Don’t let ecology fall victim to fixation with economic growth’; unprecedented growth in recent years has raised serious questions about the cost at which it has come. Mankind’s obsession with growth and progress has blinded it to the extent that it has become totally oblivious to the reckless damage being caused to the environment. The world today is facing an unprecedented crisis due to human greed. It is the dire need of the hour to maintain an equilibrium between ecology and progress.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

