Justice for citizens

‘Calling out Tamil politicians’ (Nous Indica) delves deep into the causative factors behind the celebrations that followed the release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins. Courts have sometimes been found wanting in delivering justice in high-profile cases. Review petitioning is cumbersome, and sadly, the damage done is often irreparable. The Supreme Court should proactively look beyond the presented evidence and thwart the deification of killers that renders a blow to the Constitution.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Review decision

Reference to the article ‘Calling out Tamil politicians’ (Nous Indica); Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination had stunned the nation. Many people were seen sobbing bitterly in the streets, as if they had lost a close friend or a family member. Decades later, it is shocking to find the conspirators of his murder being offered sweets in public view on social media. It is hoped that the Supreme Court will accept the request for a review of its earlier judgment releasing Nalini and other assassins who had been sentenced to imprisonment for life. A wrong message will go out to the public if the killers are allowed to roam freely and celebrate their premature release.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Launch of Vikram-S

Apropos of ‘New dawn in space’; the commercial launch of Vikram-S marks a new beginning for the sector in India. The danger of a private satellite being misused cannot be underestimated, and hopefully, the government has factored in all kinds of eventualities. It would be terrible if these private satellites are hacked by enemy forces. Who would be held liable for damages if the satellite does not function properly and crashes into human settlements, causing damage to life and property? These issues need to be resolved at the earliest by the stakeholders.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Rotting wheat

Every year, thousands of tonnes of foodgrains are wasted (‘Rotting wheat stocks’). About 45,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra was found stocked in the open. Rains and weather conditions rendered the stocks unfit for consumption. Farmers toil hard to produce foodgrains. The government pays huge money from the public exchequer to procure wheat. Once the produce is in government domain, corrupt officials conspire to hit the jackpot. Storing the grains in the open and letting them rot is a naked dance of corruption. The Haryana Government has done well to order the recovery of the money from officials responsible for the loss. If such a precedent is set, no official would dare indulge in corruption.

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Permanent commission

Reference to the news report ‘Consider 32 retired women SSC officers for permanent commission, IAF told’; we have Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in all three services under the 10+4 scheme, where they are initially inducted for 10 years, extendable by four years. Their qualification, selection procedure, training and job after getting commission are on a par with permanent commission (PC) officers, but SSC officers don’t get pension like PC officers. This is discriminatory. The forces use the services of SSC officers to meet shortages, and then, they are relieved without any pension benefit. This is not justified. These officers should either be granted permanent commission or given pension on the completion of their tenure. In fact, it will be better if we do away with the provision of SSC officers and appoint only PC officers.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Overhaul education

Reference to ‘Must decolonise education, says JNU VC;’ it is a dire need of the country and society that the educational system is radically overhauled and done away with the remnants of the British-era education paradigms and benchmarks that are responsible for the stunted growth of Indian students. India has had a rich tradition of Indic narratives that the British rulers destroyed for their ulterior motives and we need not go into them. JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit’s call to decolonise education is an expression of national sentiments. Let us work in right earnest to free our academicians and intellectuals from the ‘everything-English-is-the-best’ mentality and repose faith in Oriental wisdom.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

