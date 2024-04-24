 Lower premium amount : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lower premium amount



This refers to the editorial ‘health insurance’; it must be kept in mind that most senior citizens who retire from the private sector do not have the resources to pay hefty premiums. To ensure effective use of the facility offered by the IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India), the government must make arrangements to lower the premium amount by way of discontinuing GST on the sum for senior citizens; otherwise, the age concession will be of no use. Balancing compassionate care with fiscal responsibility will safeguard both patients and insurers.

CHANDER SHEKHAR SHARMA, Mohali

No overreaction on Muizzu’s win

Apropos the editorial ‘Maldivian elections’; President Mohamed Muizzu had campaigned on the ‘India out’ theme and his government had asked for the minuscule number of Indian troops in the country to be withdrawn. Muizzu drew Male closer to Beijing by giving contracts for infrastructure projects. The Indian government has done well not to overreact to his party’s win and made an attempt to distance Male from New Delhi with a pragmatic approach. Delhi must, of course, draw the line on matters that undermine its security and core interests.

SS PAUL, Nadia

Private investment in sports

With reference to the news report ‘Right move, Gukesh becomes youngest to contest world title’; Gukesh has shown that not only does he possess exceptional talent but also has a mature head on his shoulders. Since the beginning of 2024, the world’s top-ranked players have included Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi, which is testimony to the amazing chess talent in our country. The chess ecosystem in India is flourishing at a rapid pace, with young players from tier 2 and 3 cities playing really well. Private investment in any sport helps it to grow, and Tech Mahindra becoming a joint venture partner in the Global Chess League is a welcome step.

BAL GOVIND, Noida

Insult to democracy

With reference to the news report ‘Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena’; this opportunism is disgusting. Defection is an insult to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the people who lost their lives in the struggle for Independence. They fought to end the oppression of foreign rulers with a hope that they would achieve democracy where people would elect trustworthy leaders. When power-hungry leaders switch sides to other parties for personal gains, people feel cheated and democracy becomes a laughing stock.

FAQIR SINGH, Dasuya

Election rhetoric

Refer to the news report ‘PM doubles down on anti-Cong pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth’; election campaigns by political parties are justified, but only when they are fair and not polarising in nature. India does not need rhetoric from any party on the distribution of wealth. Once such links are made, the narrative around them can acquire a life of its own, far removed from the real issues. It is, however, true that the benefits of India’s brisk growth have been unevenly distributed under the rule of the Congress as well as the BJP. Adequate industrial jobs were not created. So, the shift from farm to factories on the scale required did not happen. This is the reason every political party is relying on offering welfare schemes to entice voters.

SATWANT KAUR PANESAR, by mail

EC’s litmus test

The opinion polls of the first phase of polling have not exactly gone in favour of the BJP. In recent days, PM Modi has raised his pitch against the Congress. His remarks border on hate speech if one considers the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission. The Congress has rightly taken the matter to the poll panel. Uddhav Thackeray was sent a notice on using words like ‘Jai Bhawani’ in his party’s anthem, whereas when PM Modi urged people of Karnataka to say ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ while casting their vote, it was overlooked. In fact, it is a litmus test for the Election Commission to exhibit impartiality.

YASH KHETARPAL, PANCHKULA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

2
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

3
Chandigarh

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

7
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

8
Punjab

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

10
Chandigarh

Mullanpur project: Court orders filing of FIR against builder in cheating case

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks

Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax comments, says his views ‘not always aligned with party’

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

His father refuses to comment

Supreme Court seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, summons senior poll panel official

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

Fire Alarm: PGI fails to comply with norms despite reminders

Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

Delhi court grants time to CM Arvind Kejriwal to file response in case of evading ED summons

Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Earth Day celebrated

Faculty development programme held