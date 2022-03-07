Military lessons for India

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has important military lessons for our armed forces. Some of the significant facets are: predominance of missile warfare, deployment of specialised forces operations, use of armed helicopter-based operations for slithering down of troops to seize key installations, armoured operations in urban areas, cyber war and amphibious operations to take control of ports and launch operations from multiple directions. There is need to set up integrated theatre commands, especially the air defence and maritime command, and cyber command. There is also need to rethink on curtailing our logistic units. Our supply lines are likely to be highly extended, especially in case of hostilities with China. India needs to increase its defence budget to a minimum of 3 per cent of our GDP to procure the latest missile systems from multiple sources. Each country to fend for itself is the stark new reality.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Attack on Ukraine

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is a great threat to humanity worldwide. Destruction is no solution to any conflict. Russia, no doubt, is in the wrong, but Ukraine and NATO should have tackled this tedious issue by using convincing tactics and impressing upon Russia that for the time being Ukraine was not going to become a member, and that it was neutral. Once it became a member, and in case of an attack by Russia, NATO and Ukraine could have together faced the threat. This war could have been avoided.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

Breach of trust

Refer to ‘Change of heart for Russia’; Russia had come to India’s rescue during the 1971 War. Only that country can retaliate that has guts. China entered Indian territory and claimed it as its own. Had it been Russia, would it have spared China? Ukraine has breached terms and conditions set at the time of becoming an independent country. Not to become a member of NATO was one of the main clauses which it has violated.

Baltej Singh, Bathinda

To Rodrigues credit

Apropos of ‘Former Army Chief SF Rodrigues dead’, it goes to the credit of Gen Rodrigues, a former Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh Administrator, that he patronised the National Gallery of Portraits (1857 to 1947) through thousands of photographs and documents. It is situated in the basement of Central State Library, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Malwinder Jit S Waraich, Panchkula

Lucky draw in Assembly

Refer to ‘Now, draw to decide speakers in Zero Hour’; it was highly that the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will henceforth resort to the draw of lots to decide the names of members who will be allowed to speak (for six minutes each) during Zero Hour, as it was considered to be a fair way, by the Speaker. Notably, state Health Minister Anil Vij earlier advocated disallowing Zero Hour as it did not find mention anywhere, and his plea was seconded by INLD’s Abhay Chautala. One fails to see any rationale behind such a proposal. Zero Hour has been a standard practice, not only in state Assemblies, but in both Houses of Parliament too. However, it is always expected that some genuine issues alone are raised during this period.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Conversion Bill

Refer to ‘Haryana former Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian tears copy of conversion Bill, suspended’; the act does not behove the stature of Kadian, who has an illustrious political carrier. The Congress MLA could have lodged his party’s protest thereto in a democratic way. Significantly, Rahul Gandhi had torn the copy of a 2013 Ordinance, duly cleared by the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet, allowing those convicted in criminal cases to contest elections. It is a different matter that the Congress chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, had termed Rahul’s defiance as a courageous step.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Take bull by horns

Reference to ‘Stray cattle menace’; the problem of cattle equally affects both the rural and urban landscape. Despite the government levying cow cess, it has largely failed to tackle the issue. The solution to this problem requires efforts on a war footing. A helpline should be launched to rescue the strays. Making tagging of cattle mandatory can help establish ownership. The data can be used to incentivise and encourage their upkeep by the owners. Also, there needs to be greater transparency regarding utilisation of funds collected under the cow cess. Partnering with communities, shelters should be set up where the cattle can be transported to and cared for. Citizens and the government should play a proactive role.

RCS Dhaliwal, Mohali

