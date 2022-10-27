Not India’s achievement

Reference to ‘PM Rishi Sunak’; Sunak has made it to the office of the Prime Minister because the Conservative Party has finally trusted his capability and suitability after Liz Truss, its prior choice, blundered her way out of the office. His Indian origin or his being a Hindu, which is being overplayed in India, has nothing to do with his success. His priority would be to put his country’s economy on the right track. Those looking for favours for India in bilateral ties, trade, immigrant issues, etc., may be disappointed. Dirty politics has already started in India even on this, coupled with senseless statements from some politicians. Better sense should prevail in our country that does not mind the exodus of youth, but projects every achievement of any NRI or person of Indian origin as a national achievement.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Unethical comparison

Refer to ‘PM Rishi Sunak’; it has been mentioned that ‘India has been way ahead, having had Presidents and Prime Ministers from the minority communities over the decades.’ It is unethical to compare Indian leaders, whose forefathers were denizens of India since time immemorial and suffered during Partition, with Rishi Sunak and others as they were/are Indian citizens. Sunak and others themselves or their parents/grandparents were born or settled abroad decades ago. A majority of freedom fighters, who were hanged during the Independence movement, belonged to the minuscule Sikh community. Indian migrants have not made such sacrifices for their adopted nations.

Phuman Singh, Chandigarh

Testimony to hard work

Apropos of ‘Indian-origin Sunak takes charge as UK PM’; it is satisfying that the UK has got the youngest PM after a gap of over two centuries. It is a testimony to the hard work of Indian-origin persons, who sweat it out in foreign lands under all odds and rise to occupy high positions of authority in governments and corporates. His elevation is purely sentimental and may be, at best, a source of inspiration, but expecting a major turnaround for India is perhaps wishful thinking. Sunak is UK PM not because he is a Hindu or a person of Indian-origin, but he has shown the merit, mettle and potential to lift Britain out of its present economic and political mess.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), by mail

Sunak best for Britons

The rise of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as Britain’s 57th Prime Minister is a matter of pride for us. Born and brought up in Britain, Sunak is a Briton for all purposes. His patriotism lies in being a devout Briton, which he no doubt is. Religiosity practised within the four walls of one’s home is a secondary issue. Therefore, let’s hope and wish that Sunak proves to be a true Briton and brings about all good that Britain at present needs for ushering in economic development and social and political well-being of the Britons at large. Besides, if he maintains good ties with India, it will be the icing on the cake.

KL Noatay, by mail

Prism of communalism

After Rishi Sunak was chosen as the UK Prime Minister, votebank politics has started in India. Several Opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, have demanded the PM’s post for minority communities. According to so-called secularists, the minority means Muslims only. Dr Manmohan Singh belonged to the minority Sikh community and remained Prime Minister for 10 years. Many Muslims have occupied the posts of President, Vice-President and even Chief Justice of India. Politicians should not see everything through the prism of communalism.

RK Arora, Mohali

Xi’s China

Apropos of the article ‘Xi tightens grip on power’; there should be no room for party ‘supremos’ and ‘life-long Presidents’ in a democratically organised Communist party. Even famous communist leaders in the past committed avoidable mistakes in India, China and Russia when their individual prestige and popularity overshadowed and dented central committees, politburos and state committees. Shocked by the end of the seven-decade-old rule of the Communist Party of Soviet Union, Deng Xiaoping reorganised the CPC along democratic lines. Xi Jinping’s tremendous appeal among the CPC cadres rests only on his strong anti-American stance and anti-neoliberal model of economic growth. The shoes of Mao and Deng are too big to fit Xi. Communist leaders can also turn into dictators in the absence of collective leadership.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

