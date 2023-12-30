Russia is a reliable partner

Refer to ‘Russian partnership’; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assurance to the Kremlin could not have come at a more opportune time. It’s not surprising that Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov felt the need to highlight the two nations’ special relationship. During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, it was Russia that saved the day for India when our so-called strategic partner, the US, sent its Seventh Fleet to put pressure on our forces. Hats off to the time-tested friendship between India and Russia.

Vinayak G, new Delhi

Meeting on SYL canal

It is unfortunate that the recent meeting between the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana — the third in the past three years — aimed at finding a solution to the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, proved to be inconclusive. Due to political compulsions, both CMs stuck to their respective positions. Considering the availability of water in the Sutlej, the CM, other political leaders and representatives of social and religious organisations may be right in asserting repeatedly that Punjab has no water to spare. Therefore, there is a need for an apolitical and rational consideration to develop a humane methodology for water-sharing between the two states.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Compensate MPhil students

Refer to ‘MPhil imbroglio’; wrong implementation of the UGC’s scheme to scrap MPhil degrees has caused suffering to students in terms of time and money. Despite the UGC’s decision to eliminate the MPhil course in 2020, some universities continue to offer this programme and exploit gullible students. The recent warning from the UGC against pursuing an MPhil degree, when students have already invested three years and significant funds in this course, is meaningless. The government must compensate students. If the UGC is at fault, it must recognise the MPhil degrees awarded during this period or tell the erring institutions to refund the entire fee along with interest.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Integrate the use of organics

Concerns about food safety, arising from the pollution hazards of synthetic agrochemicals, have prompted an increased emphasis on organic production of foods. Enterprising farmers should capitalise on the rapidly growing market for these products. Instead of exclusively relying on pure organic farming, a more effective strategy involves adopting farming systems that integrate the use of organics (manure, crop residue, bio-pesticides, bio-preservatives, etc) alongside judicious application of synthetic chemical fertilisers, pesticides and preservatives. This balanced approach helps control the excessive accumulation of chemical inputs in soil and plants, mitigating pollution hazards.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Do away with reservation

Reservation has become a poll plank for politicians. They forget how harmful such a policy can be for the country. If reservation is deemed necessary, it should be for the children of martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the nation fighting wars, insurgencies or natural calamities. In reality, political parties often deceive the masses by announcing freebies during elections. Reservation is akin to robbing Peter to pay Paul. Therefore, it should be eliminated permanently, and merit should be the primary criterion for admissions and employment.

Param Paul, Hoshiarpur

Vijayakanth a Good Samaritan

The late Vijayakanth was an actor known for his exceptionally generous heart, filled with compassion and love for the poor and needy. The significant turnout of people who gathered to catch a final glimpse of their matinee idol unquestionably attests to the fact that he was a selfless Good Samaritan. One of his greatest virtues was the silence he maintained over the substantial donations he made to charities without seeking publicity. It is hard to find individuals of his kind in today’s world, where people focus only on themselves and their families.

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan #Russia #S Jaishankar