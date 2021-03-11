Refer to ‘Kashmir killings’; the spate of targeted killing is unfortunate. Despite heavy deployment of the Army and police, militants are having a free run. The current dispensation is still basking in the glory of the abrogation of Article 370, which was touted as a game changer. The mainstream political parties are being shown as supportive of terror outfits and the government is demonising them by using every trick in its books, be it unleashing investigative agencies or promoting a controversial Hindi film. Its attempt to open old wounds by fanning issues of temple vs mosque is meant to flare up communal tensions. It must be mindful that this will have a direct bearing in the Muslim-dominated Valley, where Hindus are at a receiving end. The LG is advising local Hindus to have patience despite their brethren being gunned down. How can anyone take the government at face value?

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Samba erupts

Apropos of ‘Samba erupts over another targeted killing in Kashmir’, it is unfortunate that the militants indulged in the targeted killing of a teacher. They are not able to understand that teachers do not belong to any caste, creed or religion. They just prepare future generations of the country to take it to heights of glory. Instead of being grateful to this devoted section of society, in tune with the basic culture of J&K, they are being unfairly targeted.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Rebuild education sector

Refer to the article ‘Need to build resilience in education sector’; children were disproportionately affected by the closure of schools due to Covid as many of them did not have the opportunities, resources or access needed to learn during the pandemic. The over-reliance on online education fuelled the current unequal distribution of educational aid. Many state governments did not have policies, resources or infrastructure to introduce online education so that all children could access education equally. The time has come to strengthen the right to education by rebuilding a better and more just and strong education system. The aim should not only be to restore pre-pandemic conditions, but also to address the loopholes in the system.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Teeming numbers

Population control has become a necessity as overpopulation will be a threat to resources and economic development (‘Population control Bill soon: Union minister’). After Independence, the Pariwar Niyojan scheme had gathered momentum. Unfortunately, it received a great setback during Emergency days due to excesses by overzealous Congress workers. Successive governments did not evince interest in the scheme. The proposed Bill should cover all people, irrespective of religion and caste.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Crime in Punjab

When the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab in March, it took the initiative of providing free electricity units, as the first step to adopt the Delhi model for Punjab. But unlike Delhi, Punjab is in high debt. Security is a major issue now as the state is witnessing frequent incidents of crime, be it communal clashes, the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala or the daylight looting in a bus. This has created fear in the minds of people, especially students who travel daily for classes from villages to towns and cities. The government needs to look into the matter.

Parul Gupta, by mail

New civil servants

Reference to ‘Women bag top spots’; our country is the second most populous in the world and the world's largest democracy. There are unlimited problems in our country, namely unemployment, health problems, illiteracy, law and order. One hopes these new civil servants will be able to solve these problems.

Shiv Kumar, Bathinda

People’s aspirations

Women have done very well in the Civil Services examination, bagging 177 spots of the 687 selection list. Of the 25 top spots, women have got 10, including the first three. The profile of the selected candidates reveals a relatively moderate socio-economic, diverse and humble background. It speaks highly of their hard work and dedication. The country is fast changing and so is the aspirations of the people for a better, responsive, corruption-free administration. It is hoped that the new lot of new young minds meets the expectations of the masses.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

