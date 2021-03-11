Targeted killing

Refer to ‘Kashmir killings’; the spate of targeted killing is unfortunate. Despite heavy deployment of the Army and police, militants are having a free run. The current dispensation is still basking in the glory of the abrogation of Article 370, which was touted as a game changer. The mainstream political parties are being shown as supportive of terror outfits and the government is demonising them by using every trick in its books, be it unleashing investigative agencies or promoting a controversial Hindi film. Its attempt to open old wounds by fanning issues of temple vs mosque is meant to flare up communal tensions. It must be mindful that this will have a direct bearing in the Muslim-dominated Valley, where Hindus are at a receiving end. The LG is advising local Hindus to have patience despite their brethren being gunned down. How can anyone take the government at face value?

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Samba erupts

Apropos of ‘Samba erupts over another targeted killing in Kashmir’, it is unfortunate that the militants indulged in the targeted killing of a teacher. They are not able to understand that teachers do not belong to any caste, creed or religion. They just prepare future generations of the country to take it to heights of glory. Instead of being grateful to this devoted section of society, in tune with the basic culture of J&K, they are being unfairly targeted.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Rebuild education sector

Refer to the article ‘Need to build resilience in education sector’; children were disproportionately affected by the closure of schools due to Covid as many of them did not have the opportunities, resources or access needed to learn during the pandemic. The over-reliance on online education fuelled the current unequal distribution of educational aid. Many state governments did not have policies, resources or infrastructure to introduce online education so that all children could access education equally. The time has come to strengthen the right to education by rebuilding a better and more just and strong education system. The aim should not only be to restore pre-pandemic conditions, but also to address the loopholes in the system.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Teeming numbers

Population control has become a necessity as overpopulation will be a threat to resources and economic development (‘Population control Bill soon: Union minister’). After Independence, the Pariwar Niyojan scheme had gathered momentum. Unfortunately, it received a great setback during Emergency days due to excesses by overzealous Congress workers. Successive governments did not evince interest in the scheme. The proposed Bill should cover all people, irrespective of religion and caste.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Crime in Punjab

When the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab in March, it took the initiative of providing free electricity units, as the first step to adopt the Delhi model for Punjab. But unlike Delhi, Punjab is in high debt. Security is a major issue now as the state is witnessing frequent incidents of crime, be it communal clashes, the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala or the daylight looting in a bus. This has created fear in the minds of people, especially students who travel daily for classes from villages to towns and cities. The government needs to look into the matter.

Parul Gupta, by mail

New civil servants

Reference to ‘Women bag top spots’; our country is the second most populous in the world and the world's largest democracy. There are unlimited problems in our country, namely unemployment, health problems, illiteracy, law and order. One hopes these new civil servants will be able to solve these problems.

Shiv Kumar, Bathinda

People’s aspirations

Women have done very well in the Civil Services examination, bagging 177 spots of the 687 selection list. Of the 25 top spots, women have got 10, including the first three. The profile of the selected candidates reveals a relatively moderate socio-economic, diverse and humble background. It speaks highly of their hard work and dedication. The country is fast changing and so is the aspirations of the people for a better, responsive, corruption-free administration. It is hoped that the new lot of new young minds meets the expectations of the masses.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Trending

‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Further investigation is underway, say police

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College