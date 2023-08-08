 Victory of democracy : The Tribune India

Victory of democracy



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Wayanad MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. The restoration of Rahul’s parliamentary membership is a significant moment for democracy, emphasising the vital role of free speech in our nation’s political landscape. Individuals should not be punished unjustly for expressing their views or participating in robust debates on the legislative process. The decision has reinforced people’s trust in democracy and the judicial system. Truth always triumphs. The decision serves as a reminder that elected representatives should be treated fairly.

SK Rasidul, Howrah

Pak will remain in deep crisis

Refer to ‘Imran Khan jailed’; history repeats itself; as expected, former Pakistan PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of ‘corrupt practices’. Khan now joins the list of former PMs who met a similar fate. Facing an economic crisis, Pakistan is again becoming a hotbed of terror activities, as shown by terror strikes carried out by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Islamic State (Khorasan). With or without Imran, the country will remain in deep crisis.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Outsiders created the divide

Apropos of ‘The Nuh straws in the wind (Nous Indica)’; whatever may be the reason, friendly communities have turned against each other. Local people of Nuh are called Meos. They have never been fundamentalists. I worked with them as the Divisional Forest Officer in the Aravallis in the last decade of the 20th century. During those days, the president of the Nalhar temple was Gurcharan Singh Malik. Both Hindus and Meos had faith in the leadership of Malik, a Sikh. Meos are very hardy people. They turned the Aravallis into one of the greenest areas of Haryana. The outsiders who created the divide among the secular communities must be brought to book. Meos fought against the Mughals for their Hindu brethren and don’t deserve hatred.

RS Baidwan, Mohali

Rule of law must prevail

Refer to ‘The Nuh straws in the wind (Nous Indica)’; nobody has the right to take the law into his or her own hands. The rule of law must prevail. The mob attack was a well-planned conspiracy hatched at the behest of politically motivated criminals. The entire episode has exacerbated the vulnerability of the downtrodden, poor and weaker sections of society and have left them even more susceptible to further acts of violence. Now, BR Ambedkar seems to be more visionary and wiser than his contemporaries. When discussing India’s economic growth and achievements, it’s essential to understand the ground reality of the country. It is the foremost duty of the government to provide justice to its citizens.

Nirmal Kumar, Panchkula

Age to contest elections

A parliamentary panel has suggested reducing the minimum age to contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from the present 25 years to 18. The proposal is absurd as one wonders what experience and maturity an 18-year-old would have. How can our lawmakers think of giving representation to immature and uneducated youth? In fact, instead of lowering the minimum age, they should put a cap on the maximum age, say 75 years. Though the suggestion for providing a comprehensive civic education programme to the youth is worthwhile, nothing has been said about the educational qualification.

Sqn Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal

Drug abuse in Punjab

Refer to ‘Substance abuse high’; it is disturbing to read that there are 66 lakh drug users in Punjab’s population of three crore. Before elections, political parties make promises related to drug control. Such promises are often aimed at garnering public support, as voters are concerned about the impact of drugs on society, public health and safety. However, the pain and suffering of the affected families are never adequately addressed. The recent seizure of 77 kg of heroin shows that drug trafficking and abuse continue to persist. Such anti-social activities must be curbed to save the youth’s future.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

