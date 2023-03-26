Actor-singer Diljott, who is seen in the film Rang Ratta, believes every character has a different journey

Yathesht Pratiraj

An actor and singer, Diljott is known for her work in the Punjabi entertainment industry. But a fact that not many are aware of is that she is a double gold medalist from Panjab University. She says “Academics has taught me a lot, but I loved being an artiste. Thus, I had to strike a balance between education and passion. My first music video, Patiala Peg, was launched while I was pursuing my undergraduate course.”

Even though she had already started working in ad films before her ‘big break’, Diljott was still star-struck when she signed for the song alongside Diljit Dosanjh. “The experience of shooting with Diljit was phenomenal. We all know that he is an extremely talented artiste, but he is an even better person,” she added.

Having been part of such varied genres, it is difficult for her to name a favourite. She believes, “Every character has a different journey.”

Rang Ratta is a Punjabi movie that has been running in the theaters since March 24, and stars Diljott and Roshan Prince in the lead roles. She plays the character of Simran, who gets married and moves to Canada with her husband. Her expectations of the life ahead are shattered after a traumatic incident which teaches her the hardships of life and forces her to fend for herself.

As a result, a simple girl turns into a bold and confident woman. As a taxi driver in new country, she comes across a passenger, Karan. They fall for each other and the movie continues. “Even though it’s a romantic film that aims at commercial success, through Simran we are putting forth a message for the audience to never give up, no matter what life throws at you.”

As for the future, Diljott is working in a Bollywood film now and its release date will be announced in April.