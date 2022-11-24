Actress Nikki Sharma talks about her new show ‘JanamJanamKaSath’, which will air on Dangal TV, and journey so far

What do you think of the title of your new show Janam Janam Ka Sath?

The title is self-explanatory, as it sums up the storyline very well.

What is your role in the show?

I will be playing the character of Vidhi, who is from a humble background. She has a loving and caring nature. She is very attached to her mother and act’s in her best interests.

What attracted you to the character and how much do you relate to it?

Vidhi is a hard-working and family-oriented person as I am, and these qualities attracted me.

Playing the lead is a lot of responsibility. Do you feel the pressure?

Yes, there is a lot of pressure in terms of the timing, performance and managing personal life.

Among the co-stars, who are you closest to?

I get along very well with Gaurav and Asmita. We have a lot of fun working together. I can’t wait to make more memories with them.

Content is the king, right?

TV’s content is definitely evolving owing to OTT platforms. It’s a competition of ideas now.

What do you like about a daily soap?

The best thing about a daily soap is that you get to immerse in a character. It becomes your second skin.

Competition in the industry is increasing. How do you view that?

I agree that competition is increasing by the day, but there’s space for everyone here.

Do male and female actors get equal footage in TV soaps these days?

There used to be a time when daily soaps were female-centric, however, these days it solely depends on the story.