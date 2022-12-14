Actress Urvashi Dholakia recently took to social media and roasted influencers as well as their accents. “Mujhe ye jaan na hai ki yeh alphabets kyun khaa jaate hain,” said Urvashi Dholakia as she took a dig on ‘influencers’ with fake accents! Known for her unapologetic persona, she shared a hilarious video on Coto, a social community app exclusively for women.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Naagin actress pointed out how certain influencers ‘suddenly seem to have an accent’ when speaking in English and swallow a couple of alphabets. “Lemme show you, lemme do this — why would one say things like ‘lemme’ instead of let me,” she wonders. The actress then ends the video by showing how these fake accents could have some hilariously embarrassing results!