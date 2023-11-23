Atal, the untold stories

Talking about his role as young Atal in &TV’s upcoming show Atal, Vyom Thakkar commented, “I am excited and thankful to depict young Atal’s role. I had only read about him in history books, but I never imagined that someday I would portray his childhood role in a television show!”

Sharing details on Krishna Devi Vajpayee’s role, Neha Joshi commented, “I am honoured to portray the significant role of Krishna Devi, Atal’s mother. Her life’s mission is to maintain harmony within her family, standing firmly behind her husband’s choices. With a rock-solid resolve and deep religious conviction, she silently opposes the British colonial rule, fervently desiring India’s liberation. Krishna Devi is the foundation that shapes her son, Atal. She instils in him her unyielding vision and a natural inclination to question the status quo. She may not vocalise her views to the world, but she embodies a genuine desire to see her beloved country, India, break free. Her unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son’s destiny make Krishna an exceptional character.”

On Krishna Bihari Vajpayee’s role, Ashutosh Kulkarni commented, “It is a proud moment for me to portray young Atal’s father on screen. In 1930, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, an educator and nationalist. His aspirations for his family are deeply rooted in education, emphasising the mastery of English, academic excellence, and the pursuit of government employment.”

The show premiers on December 5.