Veteran actor Amol Palekar hospitalized due to Covid complications

Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar is admitted to a hospital in Pune. According to reports, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated. He is stable now. Amol Palekar’s wife Sandhya Gokhale confirmed the news of his hospitalisation and said, “There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar’s health. He is recovering now. And his health is much better than before.”
Amol Palekar is known for many Hindi films from the 70s like Chhoti Si Baat, Gol Maal, Rajnigandha and Chitchor, to name a few. — TMS
