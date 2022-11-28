Filmmaker Suresh Jindal passes away at 80

Film producer Suresh Jindal passed away on November 24 in New Delhi. He made classic films like Rajnigandha, Katha and Shatranj Ke Khiladi.

He was suffering from a prolonged illness. The 80-year-old was undergoing treatment for more than a month in a hospital. Family and friends performed his last rites on Friday at the Lodhi crematorium.

“This is terrible news. If producing is an act of grace then Suresh Jindal was its epitome. So many of our seniors slipping away,” tweeted filmmaker Sudhir Mishra on his demise. Sudhir reacted to producer Amit Khanna’s tribute who wrote, “My friend and producer of such classics as Rajnigandha, Katha and Shataranj Ke Khilari and associate producer of Gandhi and a champion of independent cinema passed away this evening. Will be missed by his friends.”

Born in Malerkotla, he played an important role in redefining parallel cinema in India. He also authored a book called My Adventures With Satyajit Ray: The Making Of Shatranj Ke Khiladi, documenting his association with Ray.