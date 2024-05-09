Game of Thrones actor Ian Gelder passes away at 74

ANI

Renowned for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones, actor Ian Gelder has passed away. He was 74.

The news of Gelder’s demise was confirmed by his partner, Ben Daniels, who wrote on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my life partner Ian Gelder.” Daniels revealed that Gelder had been battling bile duct cancer since December, and his passing came swiftly.

Tributes began pouring in from fellow actors and industry peers, offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Gelder.

