Surya Sharma of Undekhi fame has arrived!

Mona

Undekhi Season 1 left the audience and the cast wanting for more. Rinku paaji aka Surya Sharma was no exception. Now, with the trailer of Undekhi Season 2 unveiled, one can see that Rinku occupies a prominent place in the show. Feeling the burden of expectation, Surya, who enjoyed this second outing – the shoot in Manali and the camaraderie on the sets– is hoping for love and acceptance from his fans.

I am a pahadiya. I need my milk and ghee. The new-age vegan diet fads are not me

Rinku might come across as a merciless man, but Surya has a different opinion, “Rinku is honest and pretty serious when it comes to his love life. Yes, he is merciless but in the current times one has to be or people will walk all over you.”

Himachal Pradesh to mumbai via chandigarh I really miss the peaceful vibe of Chandigarh where I studied. Also, I could visit my home in Himachal more often. Even now, whenever I am shooting in the North, I make it a point to make a quick trip home. — Surya Sharma, Actor

The shoot took Surya back to his home state in Himachal Pradesh. “Shooting in Manali was like being on an adventure trip. Last season, we got to experience snow and rain. Landslides did halt things for a while.” He is all praise for team Undekhi that made the process smooth and safe through the pandemic. “Also, locals knew about the show and they were very helpful.”

He found inspiration in his teammates. “Dibyendu (Bhattacharya) sir is everyone’s favourite. The questions the cast members asked during workshops and how they approached their role was very encouraging.”

Being an actor is a dream come true for him. While on the sets Surya is focused on giving his very best, it’s the wait in-between projects that is tough to bear. “I had set myself a goal to make my mark as an actor before 35. Thanks to Undekhi, I got that recognition. Also, it has set a high benchmark.”

Fitness is a part of the industry he is in. A sporty guy, Surya workouts extensively. Sporty he is, having played football and basketball. Not a big fan of muscled body, his thrust is on flexibility. “I like to run and do sports. I would rather be flexible and do my stunts than have rippling muscles. As far as food is concerned, he is a fan of dal and roti. “I am a pahadiya. I need my milk and ghee. The new-age vegan diet fads are not me.”

For the second season of Undekhi, he had to lose six kg in a month. “It was not easy but it was a new learning!” Surya enjoys crime thriller genre. Growing up on Amitabh Bhachchan’s films, he loves binge-watching crime thrillers—Ozark, Narcos, Money Heist to name a few.

Having played grey characters, Surya next will be seen playing a simple, lovable guy in a film which he can’t talk about at present. “But I am very excited to see how the audience would perceive my new image.”

Mumbai is his home, but he misses Chandigarh as he spent his student days in this city. “I really miss the peaceful vibe of Chandigarh. Also, I could visit home more often. Still, whenever I am shooting in the North, I make it a point to make a quick trip home,” he says.

Undekhi 2 releases on March 4 on Soni Liv.