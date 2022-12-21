Hina dismisses breakup rumours

Hina Khan recently put out cryptic posts on betrayal and forgiveness through her Instagram handle which led many to speculate that things were not well between her and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Now, she has dismissed the break-up rumours. Many of Hina’s friends, including Karishma Tanna, were worried.

Addressing the issue, she said, “There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that. I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But yes, what to do, I knew this would happen.”

She also shared how she and her boyfriend Rocky are unfazed by those rumours. Hina will be seen in Shadyantra, a murder mystery, starring Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur.