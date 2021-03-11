One-to-one

Kunaal Roy Kapur is currently seen in Voot's newly launched series 'AadhaIshq'. He talks about his personal and professional life

Tell us about your role in the series. What prompted you to take up this web show?

I am playing the role of Milind, Aamna Sharif’s husband in Aadha Ishq. The good story is the reason why I took up this role. The profile of my character is different from what I have done before.

You have mainly played comical characters on screen. Did you take this up to break that image?

As an actor I want to come out of my comfort zone. Whether it was Sandwiched Forever or Bandish Bandits or Tripling, in all these shows my character has always been funny and lighthearted. So, I want to experiment and try different things to broaden my horizon.

This series is helmed by a very noted director—Nandita Mehra. How has been your experience of working with her?

Nandita ma’am has done an exceptional job in this series. Because the storyline and characters are complex, she knew how much the boundaries can be pushed. Being a woman, she has definitely understood the subject better and we executed in the best possible way.

In the last two years, OTT content has gone to a different level. Personally, how much has it benefited you?

OTT has definitely been a boon for me. During the first wave of Covid-19, we shot for Sandwiched Forever. When the whole world was crumbling around us, we were discussing our scenes and executing. It was a distraction for all of us. Bandish Bandits was released during the pandemic, though we had shot it before. Tribhanga is also special to me and I have got some nice feedback.

Any plans of getting back to direction again?

Nothing is on my mind as of now. When you are directing, you need a lot of time for it. I want to concentrate on acting.

Any regrets on not getting a full-fledged role in mainstream Hindi films?

There is a long way to go, I am enjoying this phase and have no regrets.

Have you ever thought of working with your brother Siddharth Roy Kapur?

We have decided that we will never work together. We all are made in our own way and we would like to continue like that way. Yes, as a family, the emotional support is always there.

With your great sense of comedy, did you never think of coming up with your own stand-up comedy show?

I have done it long back in 2005, and now with one of my friends I do a comic podcast. Live stand-up comedy would be very nerve-racking for me because you cannot hide yourself.

How do you de-stress yourself?

I have a pet dog at home and walking him twice a day is a part of my routine for so many years now. It gives me a lot of happiness and is de-stressing. 

