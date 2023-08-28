Joint effort: Four-day art exhibition and cultural evening organised by Dance and Art Researchers Society

Dance and Art Researchers (DAAR) Society is founded by artistes who have been contributing in the field of performing and visual arts for the past several years. This year, they presented an art exhibition which began on Friday at Sobha Singh Art Gallery, Panjab Kala Bhawan, Sector-16 Chandigarh.

The exhibition features more than 78 artists working with various mediums of art such as painting, printmaking, sculpture, installation, drawings, mix media, digital art and photography. It was hosted in the loving memory of Punjabi folk artiste, Late Harinder Pal Singh.

DAAR also announced various awards for students of visual and performing arts for which entries were called without any entry fees. After receiving an overwhelming response, an award ceremony was organised on Sunday evening apart from cultural performances at Tagore Theatre. A total of six awards were distributed to winners that includes four cash prize and two merit certificates in visual art category.

Senior eminent artists of tricity, Madan Lal and Jaskanwaljit Kaur were presented with Award of Honour for their contribution in the field of Visual Arts whereas Dr Tirthankar Bhattacharya received the same for his contribution in the field of art history.

The exhibition is on display till today evening.