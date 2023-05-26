Kabir Bedi will make his Kannada film debut in Koragajja

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is all set to be seen in a Kannada film for the first time. Recently, he was spotted dubbing the film in Mumbai, where he spoke about the story of the film, his character, and the experience of working in a different language for the first time.
Producer Trivikram Sapalya and director Sudhir Attavar’s Kannada film Kari Haida? Koragajja under the banner of Druthi Creations and Success Films will feature Kabir Bedi, Sandip Soparkar, and South stars Shruti, Bhavya and Naveen Padil.
Kabir Bedi says, “Working in a Kannada film was a great and special experience. This is the story of a tribal boy who lived 800 years ago, and people worship him even today. There is a temple built in his name. I am glad that a film has been made about his story. The director of the film, Sudhir Attavar, is talented and has made it with great care. I am sure that the film will touch the hearts of the audience.”
