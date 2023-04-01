Mahhi Vij tests Covid positive

TV actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for Covid-19. In the video post, she said, “A lot of people told me not to get tested. They said it’s the flu, it’s in the air, the weather, etc. But I just wanted my safety as there are kids at home. So I got the tests done and the result showed that I was Covid positive.” In the caption she also described the pain of seclusion from her baby daughter, Tara. She wrote, “Away from my kids is heart-breaking, especially when I see my daughter crying for me.”

A few days back, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, Pooja Bhatt and Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19. Mahhi also urged her fans to take care of themselves, as she added, “Please take care of yourself; don’t take it easy. This Covid is severe, so keep your mask on…”