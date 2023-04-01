Mahhi Vij tests Covid positive

TV actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for Covid-19. In the video post, she said, “A lot of people told me not to get tested. They said it’s the flu, it’s in the air, the weather, etc. But I just wanted my safety as there are kids at home. So I got the tests done and the result showed that I was Covid positive.” In the caption she also described the pain of seclusion from her baby daughter, Tara. She wrote, “Away from my kids is heart-breaking, especially when I see my daughter crying for me.”
A few days back, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, Pooja Bhatt and Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19. Mahhi also urged her fans to take care of themselves, as she added, “Please take care of yourself; don’t take it easy. This Covid is severe, so keep your mask on…”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot