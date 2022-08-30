Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh feature in 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua'

Actors Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh were seen together in television show Fanaa — Ishq Mein Marjawan, which gained huge fandom. The two have now come together for a music video. Zain and Reem have been featured in Baba Beats’ new music video titled Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua. Baba Films is known for producing quality content. Now, with their music label Baba Beats, the company has ventured into producing some soulful music videos.
Being a soft one at heart, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a treat to watch. Zain and Reem’s chemistry in the song is the highlight. Directed by Aslam Khan, the song was released on Monday, August 29. Soham Naik has given his soulful voice to the track. Zain Imam shares, “Well, it’s always a pleasure to work with Reem. In fact, this was one of the most hectic schedules. We had to wrap our shoot and go to Goa. We shot this video in one day and came back, and resumed shooting for Fanaa. So, technically, we were very tired!”
