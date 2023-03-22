Mohammad Nazim on his comeback Punjabi film Rockstar Munda

TV actor Mohammad Nazim, known for his role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, LaalIshq and Udaan, is making a comeback to Punjabi films after a gap of seven years. His debut Punjabi movie was Big Daddy.
He said, “After my first film, I was trying to find a good script. I was in talks for a few Punjabi films and web shows but things didn’t work out. I am very excited for this one. I think I have finally got what I was looking for.” He added: “My new film Rockstar Munda will be releasing soon on the big screen. I play a rockstar in the film.”
He shared how TV is a good start for any actor: “As a fresher, you get to learn a lot on TV.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...