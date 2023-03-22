Mohammad Nazim on his comeback Punjabi film Rockstar Munda

TV actor Mohammad Nazim, known for his role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, LaalIshq and Udaan, is making a comeback to Punjabi films after a gap of seven years. His debut Punjabi movie was Big Daddy.

He said, “After my first film, I was trying to find a good script. I was in talks for a few Punjabi films and web shows but things didn’t work out. I am very excited for this one. I think I have finally got what I was looking for.” He added: “My new film Rockstar Munda will be releasing soon on the big screen. I play a rockstar in the film.”

He shared how TV is a good start for any actor: “As a fresher, you get to learn a lot on TV.” — IANS