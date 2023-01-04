 With many films, sequels and web series lined up for the year, the Punjabi entertainment industry is set for a boom : The Tribune India

With many films, sequels and web series lined up for the year, the Punjabi entertainment industry is set for a boom

Pollywood couldn’t live up to its potential last year although there were a few hits by the big names of the industry, such as Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, Jimmy Shergill and Gippy Grewal. With the New Year, comes possibilities as well as challenges. Here is a look at Punjabi films and web series that look promising for 2023.

Big projects

Successful songs turning into titles for movies is not something new, be it Qismat, Galwakdi or Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga. After Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga last year, the multi-talented Gippy Grewal is set to star in the film, Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan, named after a song. It is locked for release in theatres on March 8. Directed by Pankaj Batra, the film stars Tania, Rajdip Shoker besides Gippy.

The most successful actor of 2022, Ammy Virk, will be paired opposite actress, Wamiqa Gabbi and debutant Pari Pandher in the films Arjan Tina and Anhi Dea Mazaak Ae, respectively. Both will be releasing on April 7. Hammy will also be seen in a Smeep Kang directorial, Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi, releasing on June 9, which is supposedly a family comedy.

Zee Studios also shared in December 2022 that their film Godday Godday Chaa will soon go on the floors. Written by Jagdeep Sidhu, it is directed by National-Award winner director, Vijay Kumar Arora. Vijay had earlier directed the film Harjeeta and Guddiyan Patole. It has Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz in the lead.

The on screen jodi of Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa, which got back together after 12 years in 2021with the film Paani Ch Madhaani, continues to entertain the audiences. Phaatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi is their offering for the year, which releases on February 10. Meanwhile, Gippy is pairing with his son Shinda Grewal for Shinda Shinda No Papa, which releases on April 14.

Sequel stories

On the anvil are Dev Kharoud-starrer Blackia 2 (May 5), Rabb Da Radio 3 (March 30), with Tarsem Jassar and Simi Chahal, and Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 (April 28).

Digital boom

Punjabi OTT platform Chaupal will be releasing nine originals and five exclusive projects this year. The originals are mostly thrillers, including new titles like Silence and Tittar, and second seasons of previously successful shows, Zila Sangrur and Shikari. Gippy Grewal has also written and produced an original titled Outlaw, whereas Harish Verma will star in another thriller Punjabi film Sabh Fade Jange. Both will release on Chaupal.

Buying time

Most Punjabi films have been shot for more than a year or two, but were not released due to Covid. Producers are now looking for the right time for their release. Kalli Jotta, starring Satinder Sartaaj and Neeru Bajwa, is one such film. Written by Harinder Kour, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Ranjha Rajan, CJ Singh and Ramandeep Jagga. The last schedule of the film was wrapped in September, 2021, and it will be releasing on February 3. Projects like Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua 2, which went on floors in 2020, will also be released this year. It stars Harish Verma and Simi Chahal, and is directed by Janjot Singh.

