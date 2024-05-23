 Punjabi director Jagdeep Sidhu, known for his shy demeanour, is coming up with The Jagdeep Sidhu Show, where one will get to see his talkative side : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
After carving a niche in the Punjabi film industry with his romantic films like Qismat, Moh and Sufna, and writing Hindi films — the latest being Rajkummar-starrer Srikanth, much appreciated by the audiences — director Jagdeep Sidhu is now ready to finally face the camera.

Yes, you heard it right! The camera-shy director, who often speaks less than required even during his one-on-one interactions, will now be hosting his own celebrity talk show titled, The Jagdeep Sidhu Show.

Sidhu always had this desire to have his own talk show, but couldn’t lock on the right way to go about it. So, when Pitaara TV approached him for one, Sidhu was more than happy. He says, “I always wanted to host a talk show. I have seen Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty have that command over language, as well as the gift of working behind the camera. I wanted to work on a talk show and put it up on YouTube, but never got the time. Thankfully, now I have the time, means and even a platform to do it.”

Heart’s wish

The Qismat director is really excited as well as nervous to record his first episode. For now, 10 episodes of one-hour runtime will premiere from July 6 on Pitaara TV, every Saturday from 7 pm onwards. Sidhu shares, “I have been watching Saurabh Dwivedi’s show on Lallantop and he is a dear friend. I hope that the audience finds this show entertaining, as I try to show a different side of Punjabi celebrities, where we focus on their journey prior to attaining fame.”

Sidhu is happy to have actor Jagjeet Sandhu on his guest list, for not many interviews of the latter are available for his fans.

Great going

While initially he struggled in Mumbai and worked in Bollywood, he feels it was films like Jatt & Julliet, Mel Karade Rabba and Chall Mera Putt that made him come back to the Punjabi film industry.

He is excited to bring Jatt & Juliet 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh. “I had always wanted to work with Anurag Singh, but it couldn’t happen. I am happy that now I got to direct its third part and hope I have done justice to his franchise. The film will release in June.”

Sidhu is currently earning accolades for co-writing the recent theatrical release Srikanth. “I am happy to have worked on such a good subject with my friend and co-writer Sumit Purohit. I believe that Rajkummar Rao has done complete justice to the character of a blind man. I have also worked with director Tushar Hiranandani in Saand Ki Aankh for which I wrote the dialogues.”

He confesses to have done less work in the past one year, but will now get no time for a family vacation before August or September. Sidhu is also gearing up for Nikka Zaildar 4. One of his most successful films is Qismat, which has also turned into a franchise just like Nikka Zaildar. Sidhu feels while he is very connected to the subject and franchise, but after giving Qismat 3 he is ready to give up the franchise to other directors. 

Meet the cat parent

Sidhu was never a pet person, but, “It was my daughter who got some kittens inside our house from the garden, after their mother died. I remember how we would often think about sending them away, but then they became members of our family. We have five cats at present, three are house cats — Joker, Juliet and Humble — whereas two are strays, who pay us a visit from time to time. Now, I can say I am a cat person for life.”

He finds embroidering therapeutic

In his free time, Sidhu likes to pursue embroidery. He was a student of fashion design and although disconnected with it now, finds embroidering therapeutic. “I am still able to manage a satin stich, chain stitch and French knot,” he says.

