ANI

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new party track titled Darshan. He has collaborated with Sukhe Muzical Doctorz for the song. Ammy said, “It was great creating this party anthem and collaborating with this incredible team. The vibe of the track is all of us having a good time and creating this electrifying party track for the audience. This incredible Darshan is both visually and sonically captivating for the audience.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ammy will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Aditya Seal in Khel Khel Mein. The film is set to release on September 6. The makers recently took to official Instagram account to announce the release date.