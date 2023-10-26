 Relived on celluloid : The Tribune India

Relived on celluloid

Of late, many screen projects have been inspired by history or famous personalities. Will this be a lasting trend? We take a look

Relived on celluloid

IB71



Sheetal

Some of the most-talked-about titles of 2023 have been based on historical incidents. From The Kashmir Files, on genocide of Kashmiri pandits, to 2018, on Kerala floods, to Mission Raniganj on miners’ rescue, looks like filmmakers have a sudden interest in repeating history on the screen. Here’s a quick check.

War zone

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike, and also left a lasting impression with Sardar Udham, both based on some important moments of Indian history, will now be seen in Sam Bahadur, which will release on December 1. The film revolves around Indo-Pak war of 1971 and Vicky enacts the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Sam Bahadur

Another film, IB71, talks of the same year, but the battle ground is aerial. Based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking, it is a spy thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan and Anupam Kher. Released in May this year, the film has been written and directed by Sankalp Reddy. Vidyut plays an IB agent, Dev Jammwal, in this movie available on Disney+Hotstar.

2018

Mujib: The Making of a Nation

Coming soon

Kangana, who delivered a powerful historical film Manikarnika — The Queen Of Jhansi, is gearing up for another ambitious project titled Emergency. The film revolves around the political emergency in 1975, declared by then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Kangana, director and producer of the film, will play the lead role. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman. It was scheduled to be released on November 24, but has now been postponed.

Veer Savarkar

Emergency

In May 2023, Randeep Hooda shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Swantantra Veer Savarkar, a biography of freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda is the director as well as essays the lead role in the film.

Caption

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Film Chapter from history

  • Killers of the Flower Moon Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s
  • Oppenheimer Manhattan Project and World War II
  • Napolean French leader’s Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to power

In theatres

This Friday, director Shyam Benegal’s biographical film Mujib: The Making of a Nation will be released in theatres. It is about the making of the first president of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is also known as the father of the nation in his country. He was assassinated along during a coup in 1975. The film is a joint venture production between India and Bangladesh and actor Arifin Shuvoo plays the titular character.

Punjabi flavour

Mastaney

The Punjabi industry took a new maurh (way) towards history through Maurh, a biography based on famous personality Jeona Maurh. Ammy Virk played the lead role. The tale is set in pre-Partition days and is about two brothers who fought against slavery of the British. Similarly, Punjabi film Mastaney highlights the 1739 Sikh rebellion against Nader Shah’s undefeated army. An upcoming film based around the Gadar Movement, titled Sarabha: Cry for Freedom, will be released on November 3. It is an attempt by director Kavi Raz to bring to life the story of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Sarabha

Busy bee

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar has a string of historical films under his belt! But Kesari, based on the battle of Saragarhi, did not work well. Even historical drama Samrat Prithviraj failed and the recent release, Mission Raniganj — The Great Bharat Rescue, wasn’t a hit. Based on the life of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay, the film is about saving 65 miners trapped in an underground mine in Raniganj Coalfields, West Bengal, in 1989.

(Inputs by Harleen Kaur)

