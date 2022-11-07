SeemaKazi Urmila on being part of ‘Palkon Ki Chhavn Mein’ Season 2

Actress Seema Kazi Urmila, who will be seen as Shikhar in Palkon Ki Chhavn Mein Season 2, on Dangal TV, says she loves being part of the show. “My only expectation from this show is that people should love this season as much as they loved the first one. I have got a positive feedback till now,” she says.

Seema adds, “This is the first time that I’m working with Dangal TV. In this show, Suman (Trupti) is the protagonist and I’m playing the role of her mami. Suman’s mama and mami have brought up Suman and her brother, as they don’t have parents. She gets angry with her family. She talks about how she wants a child, and her inner frustration is visible. So I can understand the conflict going on in her mind, but I don’t relate to it.”