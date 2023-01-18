Selena Gomez has found love in The Chainsmokers' star Drew Taggart

Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who recently slammed netizens over body-shaming, is said to be enjoying time with The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart. The couple is apparently not afraid to showcase their “casual” relationship.
The singer, 30, had recently joked she was in a ‘throuple’ with Nicola Peltz-Beckham and her hubby Brooklyn, but it appears she’s now potentially found a man of her own!
The former Disney Channel star is said to be “so affectionate” with her fellow musician as the pair enjoy regular date nights. A source claimed, “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him…They are having a lot of fun together.”
The news comes after Selena admitted she is ‘a little big right now’ in a response to fans who tried to body-shame her following her appearance on the red carpet for this year’s Golden Globe Awards. —IANS
