Shah Rukh Khan is a connoisseur of art, says Kamal Haasan

IANS

Kamal Haasan, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the superstar, calling him a connoisseur of art. “I don’t see a superstar in Shah Rukh Khan and he doesn’t see a super director in me.

Shah Rukh Khan

We are friends. He made that film for free. This cannot be done by a superstar but by a fan only. He is a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I am ever thankful to him. We don’t see all that...”

#Shah Rukh Khan