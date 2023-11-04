Sisterly bond: Janvi Vora supports sister Rinku Dhawan

Mature and dignified is how one can describe Rinku Dhawan’s stay in the Bigg Boss house. Her sister, Janvi Vohra, says she is being herself in the house, and will definitely speak up for what she believes in.

“I am excited for her and feel proud to see my sister Rinku in Bigg Boss 17. I am not nervous at all, as Rinku is absolutely pure at heart. Whatever and however you see her in Bigg Boss 17, she is her original self,” she says.

She adds, “Bigg Boss is known for its challenging tasks and I am confident that Rinku can face all of them, as she is a very calm person by nature. She is also headstrong and a Punjabi girl, so she fears no challenges.”

Janvi says she won’t necessarily interfere unless required. “She will not unnecessarily barge into others’ space and conversation. She has the guts to voice out her opinion very strongly where required. She is a total package as a contestant in the Bigg Boss house,” she says.