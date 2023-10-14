Sohum Shah remembers climax of Tumbbad

IANS

The fantasy-horror film Tumbbad has completed five years since its release. The film was noted for its visuals and the storytelling rooted in the rural setting. Actor Sohum Shah, who played the lead in the film, shared an interesting story about the film's climax scene.

The actor said that the team had shot for an alternate ending where his character meets a different fate as the film closes. Sohum, who is known for movies like Talvaar, Ship of Theses and web shows like Dahaad, said, “We shot alternative end for this scene, where the son doesn't burn his father's body; but tries to grasp it in a jute bag, and flees away. But we chose the end the way it did, in order for people to connect to it emotionally.”

The periodic horror film is one of the most widely acclaimed works of the actor where he essayed the character of Vinayak Rao. Even after five years, the film is still celebrated among the audiences as it took the masses into a completely new world and also provided a fine theatrical experience.

Reacting to the cult following that the film has cultivated over five years, Sohum said, “Tumbbad completing five years is a milestone that fills me with immense pride. It's heartening to see how it continues to hold its iconic status, resonating with audiences and critics alike. The character of Vinayak Rao has a special place in my heart, and I'm grateful that it struck a chord with the audience. The love they showered on my character was amazing.”