This is how Rewati Limaye celebrated her birthday

Rewati Limaye, who turned a year older recently, had a rather quiet birthday this year. The actress says that usually she has a huge party, but this year was different. She explains, “This year my husband and I decided to spend my birthday quietly. So, instead of a big birthday bash, we came to Panchgani. We have been there for a few days and we are having lots of fun. My birthday is very important to me. It makes me feel happy and special because everyone calls and gives good wishes to me. I love celebrating my birthday.”

Talking about a birthday ritual, she says, “So every birthday, I always go to the temple or if I don’t, then I sit at my home and pray. As I am in Mahabaleshwar now, I visited the Krishnabai temple here; In fact, I have spent a few of my birthdays here because it’s very calm and beautiful. The temple is very peaceful and there’s a Shivling also and I feel very good.”