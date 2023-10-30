Trailer of The Lady Killer released

ANI

Makers of the upcoming thriller The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, have unveiled the film’s official trailer on T-series YouTube channel. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 3.

Arjun Kapoor

The two-minute 23-second trailer showcases the story of Arjun’s character moving to a new town and meeting Bhumi, who catches his attention. The plot portrays them as ardent lovers, but as the story goes on Arjun gets trapped in a complex web of relationships with other women. Bahl, who previously helmed movies like BA Pass and Section 375, will be directing this film, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in an upcoming untitled film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Bhumi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Thank You For Coming which received a decent responses from the audience.

