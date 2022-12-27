Veteran Telugu actor Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Telugu actor Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao died of cardiac arrest here on Sunday. He was 78.

He suffered cardiac arrest at the residence of his son Ravi Babu at Banjara Hills, in the early hours of the day.

Known for his comic and villainous roles, he acted with three generations of top stars in a career spanning over five decades. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Ravi Babu is an actor and filmmaker.

Born on May 8, 1944, in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Rao entered the film industry with the encouragement by thespian N. T. Rama Rao. He established himself as an actor and producer. Chalapathi Rao acted in more than 600 films.

Chalapathi Rao made his debut in 1966 with Ghodachari 116. He acted in supporting roles with leading actors like N. T. Rama Rao, Krishna, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. He also produced a few films. — IANS