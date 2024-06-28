Agri studies in high demand

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

Agriculture may not be any more considered a lucrative profession but agricultural studies are in high demand with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) getting record applicants for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

The present academic session has seen a jump by 1,689 and 166 applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, respectively — Rishi Pal Singh, registrar

As many as 5,233 students have applied to get admission to 1,195 seats in four courses, including three UG and one PG at the PAU for the academic session 2024-25, which the varsity said was the highest-ever response in the past five years. This shows that more than four students have applied for a single seat.

According to the final figures, the maximum demand was for the courses offered through the common entrance test (CET) with 2,629 students applying for only 518 seats, which means that more than five students were vying for a single seat.

For 497 PG seats, the PAU has received 1,507 applications, accounting for over three takers for each seat while there were 667 applicants for 120 seats offered under agriculture aptitude test (AAT), which means more than five students were competing for a single seat in this course. Similarly, as many as 430 students have applied for only 60 seats under Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test (BSET), showing the maximum competition of over 7 students for a single seat.

This session’s applications are at a five-year high with 1,855 more applications, which accounts for almost 55 per cent more than 3,378 applications received during the last academic year 2023-24, officials have confirmed.

PAU Registrar Rishi Pal Singh said of the total applications received, 3,726 have applied for UG courses and 1,507 students have sought admission to PG programmes.

“The present academic session has seen a jump by 1,689 and 166 applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, respectively, escalating the number from 3,378 to 5,233 with a rise of 1,855,” the Registrar said.

