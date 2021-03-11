Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 17

After the demarcation of the Drainage Department’s land and removal of encroachments, tree saplings will be planted for forestation along the Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) outside the MC limits by the Forest Department and under MGNREGA.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik conducted a meeting with officials of the Forest Department, Drainage Department, MC and other departments concerned regarding the plan to develop the forest along the Buddha Dariya on Tuesday.

Surabhi Malik said the Drainage Department is getting the demarcation of land along the Buddha Dariya done. The department is also getting some obstructions removed.

She said the Forest Department would plant saplings on the land along the Buddha Dariya as it will also strengthen the banks and avoid encroachments. The plantation will also be done under MGNREGA too, she added.

A Buddha Nullah Task Force member, Col (retd) Jasjit Singh Gill, had earlier suggested developing the forest area along the Buddha Nullah after removal of encroachments. He was present during the meeting today. He claimed that a large area along the Buddha Nullah is also under encroachment. He claimed that around 2 lakh tree saplings can be planted on both sides of the Buddha Nullah’s 34-km-long stretch outside the MC’s jurisdiction.

The fencing will be installed on vacant land along the nullah after demarcation. Divisional Forest Officer Harbhajan Singh said after the demarcation of the land along the Buddha Nullah, it will be used for forestation. Once the demarcation of the vacant land is done, they will get to know how many saplings can be planted there, he added.

Executive Engineer of the Drainage Department Harjot Singh Walia was present during the meeting.

The tree saplings plantation project was earlier supposed to be launched by GLADA last year but the plan was later changed.