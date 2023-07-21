Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

Chandigarh, July 21
Ludhiana police on Friday busted an illegal call centre and arrested 30 persons for allegedly duping several people, including foreigners, officials said on Friday.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a Tweet said, “In a major breakthrough, @Ludhiana_Police busted an International Call Center operating illegally and arrested an entire gang of 30 persons who posed as technical service providers for MNCs and duped citizens, mainly foreigners, for a huge amount of money."
Mobile phones and other electronic devices have been seized from the accused, he said.
The DGP said the arrested gang members are from Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi and Punjab.
