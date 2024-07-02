Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM Foundation organised a cycle rally to commemorate the centennial birth anniversary of Dr Brij Mohan Lall Munjal. The rally aimed to pay tribute to the great visionary who revolutionised the bicycle and motorbike industry. The 12-km-long rally was flagged off by the principal and manager of the school. Students of BCM School Chandigarh Road, Focal Point, and College of Education participated in the rally. The rally took the route from BCM School Sec 32A to Bonn Bread, Chandigarh Road. School manager Dr Prem Kumar and principal DP Guleria addressed the gathering and reminisced about the great visionary who always showed the path of following good values and serving the society. They added the rally was also meant to promote awareness about the environment as well as a healthy lifestyle.

BCM School, Dugri

To conclude the celebration of centennial year of Dr BML Munjal, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, BCM School, Dugri, organised a cycle rally for students beginning from the school to BCM School, Basant City, via Phullanwala Chowk. It aimed to inspire young minds to embrace a healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle and values espoused by Dr Munjal. The rally was flagged off by Dr Vandna Shahi, principal, at the school. Parents and members of the staff joined students in the celebration. The event brought together the students exhibiting a sense of community. They showcased their cycling skills and promoted the spirit of unity and wellness.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.