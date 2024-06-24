No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

A yellow alert has been sounded for heatwave in Ludhiana on Monday. Maximum temperature recorded by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today was 40.6°C and the minimum stood at 29.6°C in the city.

The weather is expected to remain hot and dry in Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

No respite from the blistering heat is taking a toll on residents’ health. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued a communiqué advising residents to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid getting sick and stay hydrated.

Raising concern over the increasing chances of heat stroke in the extreme hot weather conditions, Dr DS Pooni, Chief Medical Officer (I/C), PAU health centre, has called upon the general public to stay hydrated and consume ample amount of fluids such as cold water as well as homemade beverages like lassi (butter milk) and nimbu paani (lemon water). He specifically stressed upon restricting the use of highly caffeinated beverages like excess tea and coffee as well as aerated beverages like cold drinks with high sugar content. Besides, Dr Pooni advised eating small frequent meals.

About suitable clothing to counter the blazing sun, he suggested wearing light coloured cotton clothes which were loose and light weight, staying under shade and using umbrellas, caps or hats when going out.

Emphasising on avoiding strenuous physical activity during the peak hours from 11am to 4 pm, Dr Pooni asked residents not to leave their water bottles, hand sanitisers, perfumes, and other canned objects in parked cars.

“Get help if feeling dizzy, weak or have intense headache after heat exposure. Move to a cool place, drink water, go for cold sponging and report to the nearest medical facility, if need be,” he advised the general public.

Dr Pooni impressed upon the masses not to take any risk as far as health was concerned and keep a check on eating and drinking habits amid the searing heat which was unbearable and could lead to several health concerns.

