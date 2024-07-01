PAU inks pact with Telangana-based firm for maize hybrid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) inked a pact with Telangana-based Atlanta Crop Private Limited for licensing of the maize hybrid PMH 14.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, and Abhishek Singh from Atlanta Crop Private Limited signed the Memorandum of Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Dr Surinder Sandhu, in-charge, Maize Section, stated that this is a high-yielding hybrid with an average yield of 24.8 (q/acre) and matures in 98 days. “It bears long conico-cylindrical ears having yellow orange flint bold grains with yellow caps. It is moderately resistant to maydis leaf blight, maize stem borer and fall army worm,” she added.

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Agriculture), congratulated Dr Sandhu and her team as well as the company for sharing responsibility of disseminating the hybrid developed by PAU.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU #Telangana