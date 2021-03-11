Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 7

A 20-year-old engineering student of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, committed suicide at Hostel Number 11 of the university on Saturday evening. The deceased, Renu Bala, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

She belonged to Nangal Bhor village in Pathankot and was a B.Tech second year (Food and Technology) student in the university.

The deceased also left behind a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was ending her life as she didn’t want her parents to spend any more money on her. "You have spent a lot of money on me. Now I want you to invest money on my brother Sourav. Please take care of yourselves," the girl wrote in her suicide note addressed to her parents.

On Saturday afternoon her roommates had gone out and she was alone in her room. When they returned to the hostel, they repeatedly knocked at the door but she didn't respond. Suspecting foul play, the girls called the hostel warden, who broke open the door and found the body of the girl hanging from a ceiling fan. The police were informed and they shifted the body to civil hospital for post-mortem examination.