Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Ludhiana, June 22

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora met the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Saturday.

Felicitating Chirag on his recent appointment as a Minister in the Modi Government, Arora said, “I would like to bring your attention to some critical issues concerning the implementation of Central Government schemes in the state of Punjab vis-a-vis food processing industries.”

In a statement issued here, Arora said during his meeting, he sought urgent attention of the Ministry for Food Processing Industries in Punjab. He apprised the Minister of the current state of mega food parks in Punjab. He stated that Punjab has two approved Mega Food Parks — the International Mega Food Park in Fazilka and the Sukhjit Mega Food Park in Kapurthala.

He apprised the Minister that the International Mega Food Park in Fazilka is unfortunately a ‘nonstarter’. Regarding Sukhjit Mega Food Park, he apprised the Minister that it is still not fully utilised for several reasons.

Arora said there were a couple of suggestions by the industrialists to make the food processing industry successful in the state. Citing these suggestions, he told the Minister that for Mega Food Processing Parks 50 acres is too huge of a land parcel in Punjab. “Land is costlier and scarcely available in Punjab. Therefore, it is suggested to give incentives at par of Mega Food Processing Parks to single unit food processing projects,” he said.

Recognising Punjab’s strong agricultural base, Arora urged upon the Minister to consider introducing special incentives for the export of processed food products being produced in state. He pointed out that this would function as a significant boost to the state’s food processing industry.

Briefing the Minister about Punjab’s potential, Arora stated that Punjab has immense potential to become a leader in the food processing sector. He added that by addressing the concerns highlighted by him and implementing the suggested measures, a thriving ecosystem can be created that generates jobs, empowers farmers and unlocks new opportunities for the state’s economic growth.

During the meeting, Arora expressed his confidence that under the Minister’s leadership, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries can play a pivotal role in achieving this vision.

Arora said the meeting was held on a positive note. “The Minister highly appreciated my ideas and suggestions and assured to implement them,” said Arora. He thanked the Minister for the favourable approach.

