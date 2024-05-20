School notes: BCM School, Pakhowal road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of BCM School, Pakhowal Road, Basant City, have excelled in the CBSE exams, showcasing exceptional academic performance. A total of 203 students appeared for the Class X exams and achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Khushi Bansal topped the school with an impressive 96.2 per cent, followed by Ritika and Anshpreet Singh, who both scored 95.6 per cent, and Navreet Kaur who achieved 95 per cent. In the Class XII, all 159 students passed with flying colors. Jasmine Kaur of the Non-Medical stream topped with 94.6 per cent, followed by Keshav Bansal of the Commerce stream with 94.2 per cent. Jaskaran Singh Bedi of the Medical stream scored 92.4 per cent and Prajna Gautam of Humanities secured 91.4 per cent. School Manager Prem Kumar and Principal Rakesh Kumar Sharma extended their heartfelt congratulations to the students, staff and parents.

HVM COnvent sr sec school

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School students brought laurels by securing an outstanding result in CBSE Class X and XII exams. School toppers from Class XII include: Harnoor Kaur (Non-Medical, 93.4 per cent), Harsh Raj (Medical, 94 per cent) and Sanya (Humanities, 86.2 per cent). In Class X, Ridhima Sharma came in first with 96.8 per cent, followed by Preeti with 96.2 per cent and Simran with 95.6 per cent. DP Sharma, president; Dilbag Singh, Chairman, and the principal jubilantly felicitated the students on their success.

Amrit indo-canadian academy

Students of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy have excelled in the Class XII CBSE exams. Daksh Kaura scored of 96.2 per cent in the Non-Medical stream, Arshnoor Kaur secured 95.8 per cent in the Medical stream and Vibhuti Mehra got 95.6 per cent in the Commerce stream. Daksh Kaura got 100 marks in Physics, Vibhuti got 100 in Office Procedures and Tavgunpreet Kaur got 100 in Painting. As many as 25 students from the institution have achieved more than 90 per cent marks. Jaskiran Kaur, principal, extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their remarkable performance.

MGM Public School

A moment of exhilaration and elevation dawned upon MGM Public School with the declaration of CBSE Class X and XII results. The arduous efforts of the students received the approbation with 100 per cent results in Class X. The students proved their mettle by notching up remarkable marks in all the streams in Class XII. Pratham Jain with 99.20 per cent came out as the district topper in the Commerce stream. In Humanities, Divyanshi, Arshpreet and Rishi came in first, second and third, respectively, with 95 per cent, 91.6 per cent and 84.4 per cent. Principal Dr Sonu Walia applauded the students on their result.

