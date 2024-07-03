Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducts training on fish farming

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

The College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a five-day training programme aimed at capacity building for aspiring stakeholders in fish farming. Twelve participants from various districts of the state attended the training programme.

The training included technical sessions conducted by Dr Abhishek Srivastava and Dr Khushvir Singh. Trainees were informed on the complete ‘Package of Practice’ for fish farming, covering practical aspects such as pond construction and management, seed quality, stocking, water quality maintenance, feeding, health management, harvesting, processing and value addition, biosecurity and food safety. Intensive aquaculture technologies like Aquaponics, Biofloc and Re-circulatory Aquaculture System for minimising water consumption and maximising production, and aquaculture in inland saline degraded lands of the state for economic utilisation of zero earning lands were also discussed.

Special focus was given to entrepreneurial activities like feed manufacturing, value addition, and ornamental fisheries. For real-time exposure, a one-day visit was organised to the farm of progressive fish farmer Jasvir Singh at Karodian village, and modern fish market in Ludhiana. These visits provided practical insights into fish farming and marketing practices. Participants were also informed about various services offered by the vet varsity. They were also briefed on government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Dr Meera D. Ansal, Dean of COF, impressed strategic development of the sector through capacity building of the stakeholders. Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director Extension Education, highlighted the university’s proactive role in capacity building and technical handholding of stakeholders.

