Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 2

Six men allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in a moving car. They took the woman in their car from the Ludhiana bus stand and after committing rape, dumped her in Hisar.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Azar Nagar police station in Hisar, where after registering a zero FIR, the police forwarded the case file to the Police Division 5 here. The Hisar police sent the case file to Ludhiana because the woman had boarded the car from the Ludhiana bus stand.

A case under Sections 376 D (gang rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) of the IPC was registered against a man, Rakesh, woman Tarun of Clock Tower, another woman Mamta of Ludhiana and five unknown men last evening.

The SHO, Police Division 5, Neeraj Chaudhary said Rakesh is the key accused, while five other accused are yet to be identified.

“It is still unclear whether the woman was kidnapped or she boarded the car of the accused with consent. As per the case registered by the Hisar police, the accused raped the woman in the moving car and the initial occurrence of the crime was shown near the Ludhiana bus stand. We will conduct further probe in the case to find out the exact truth,” added the SHO.

The SHO said only one person Rakesh was mentioned in the FIR but the complainant was not aware of the residence of Rakesh and other five accused. The police would also identify the five other accused in the case. Two women Tarun and Mamta were known to the accused and both reportedly hatched the conspiracy of rape.

The complainant, who is a resident of Amardas Nagar, Jalandhar, told the police that she lives with her cousin Tarun at Jalandhar, while her aunt (cousin’s mother) lives in Ludhiana.

“My cousin Tarun recently introduced me to Mamta. Early morning on January 31, Mamta asked me to accompany the six men, who took me to Ludhiana in a bus. After reaching the bus stand, Rakesh applied vermilion on my forehead. The accused then started driving the car from the bus stand. Initially Rakesh raped me and then other persons raped me,” alleged the woman.

The complainant alleged that later in the evening the accused dropped her on the road and fled. When she enquired about the place, she found herself in Hisar where she lodged a complaint.

Sources said the police suspect some foul play in the story. The Hisar police FIR has ambiguity as the FIR has not mentioned why the victim woman boarded the car of the accused and why she allowed the accused to apply vermilion on her forehead. Even the woman claimed that the first rape was committed by Rakesh near the bus stand in the moving car early morning, despite the fact that the road near the bus stand remains crowded and why the woman had not raised an alarm.