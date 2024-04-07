PM Modi launches BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with Jabalpur roadshow

PTI

Jabalpur, April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party’s Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

The roadshow started around 6.30 pm from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminated at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here at 7.15 pm.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’ as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A large number of people had lined up on either side of the route and were seen clicking photographs and shooting videos using mobilephones.

Several of them held ‘Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar’ and ‘Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar’ placards. The BJP had started a campaign to highlight that people of the country comprised Modi's family, the move coming after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav had said the PM spoke about dynastic politics but had no family of his own.

Tribals groups performed several dances enroute, including ‘Badhai Nritya’, a dance form of the state’s Bundelkhand region that is on display to mark marriages, childbirth and other happy occasions.

A BJP leader said special arrangements were in place to shower Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Jabalpur is part of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi