 Balakot again, and strikingly same : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Balakot again, and strikingly same

Balakot again, and strikingly same

Jimmy Shergill’s character is given a complete arc and he makes the most of it, while Lara Dutta brings refreshing glamour.



Parbina Rashid

A convoy of CRPF jawans moving on the winding roads in Kashmir; a close-up shot revealing the bonhomie among the personnel, one of them on a video call with his wife. She wishes him ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and he promises her that he would return soon to celebrate it with her. The camera then zooms on a red van. Seconds later, it rams into the convoy, and boom! The explosive-laden car belongs to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

A sense of déjà vu? Absolutely. This is one sequence that has been shown to us again and again. First, it was ‘Fighter’ and then ‘Article 370’. ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ follows in quick succession. All three in the first quarter of the year! As the filmmakers’ obsession with the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes intensifies, so does jingoism. Yes, that too is a part of this hyper-nationalistic package. Here’s a sample — “When Sachin Tendulkar used to hit sixers, your Prime Minister used to fetch the ball from the boundary,” says an Indian to a Pakistani. Take it or leave it.

I take it because the ‘Beyond’ part of this Santosh Singh directorial piques my interest, and he does not disappoint. After recreating the Pulwama attack and the retaliation at Balakot, the director jogs our memory about Pakistan’s failed attempt to bomb the Nowshera ammunition depot and the shooting down of an Indian plane and capture of Wing Commander Abhimanyu Vardhan (Prasanna). Well, the name is not Abhinandan Varthaman, but Abhimanyu’s signature moustache is a dead giveaway. Vardhan shooting down a sophisticated SX-16 with his ‘museum’ piece M-25 becomes an integral part of the subsequent episodes, nine of them in total.

Soon, the action shifts from the LoC and beyond to the control room headed by Kashyap Sinha (Jimmy Shergill), an ex-RAW agent who is consigned to an office that clears film scripts. An aftermath of a failed mission in Serbia not just robs him of his position, but his tastebuds too. Right, he can’t taste. So, he makes it his mission to bring Abhimanyu back and also find out who betrayed him in Serbia.

And since “Ab jung maidan main nahin, zehan main hoti hai”, as pointed out by Raqib Askani (Ashutosh Rana) from the Pakistani team, Indian team leader Madhusudan Dutta (Ashish Vidyarthi), head of the National Security Bureau, too, adopts the strategy of a hybrid war. Enters Manisha Bharadwaj (Lara Dutta). With a tainted past, she is the master manipulator who controls the narrative on social media as well as international media. Others in the team are a hijab-wearing IT expert, a turbaned Sikh and a man with Mongoloid features. Inclusivity is in.

The on-field action in Pakistan — yes, there are two undercover assets, Iqbal (Satyajeet Dubey) and Netra (Akanksha Singh), in the camp of Jaish — goes hand in hand with the mind games that play out in the control room. The planning and execution of the mission is engaging, though it leaves a question mark at times — how they manipulate facts to engage the international community, hoodwink the Chinese to put pressure on Pakistan to release Abhimanyu and, finally, how they convince an international forum, on the lines of the Financial Action Task Force, to put Pakistan on its grey list for terror activities.

The series that blends suspense, drama and action is fast-paced. The dramatic add-ons to a story which is inspired by true events, that unfolded in the recent past and are still fresh in our minds, dilute the narrative. Boastful and preachy dialogues, jarring visual effects, especially the aerial-action scenes as well as the bombings, and stereotypical Pakistani characters are too filmi to be believable.

Coming to the performance part, only Jimmy Shergill’s character is given a complete arc and the actor has made the most of it. We root for him, his eccentricities and all. The others are put there to fit into the scheme of things. However, Lara Dutta brings refreshing wickedness and glamour to the narrative. Ashish Vidyarthi, too, dominates the frames whenever he appears on screen.

Ashutosh Rana as the cunning Raqib gives competition to his Indian counterpart. Kashyap tells us in the beginning that there are Pakistanis “jo Indians ko gale lagana chahte hain’ and there are Pakistanis ‘jo Indians ka gala katna chahte hain’. Raqib belongs to the latter category. In fact, we have not come across Pakistani characters who would want to ‘gale lagao’ Indians, not in ‘Ranneeti’, nor ‘Fighter’, or ‘Article 370’. Maybe that breed went out of fashion along with yesteryear’s ‘Veer-Zara’.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

3
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

4
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

5
Punjab

Moving away from PUSA-44 helped Punjab save Rs 477 crore: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

7
India

Missing MBBS student's body found on railway tracks in Muzaffarnagar, batchmate arrested

8
Punjab

Pakistan's Punjab government seeks time naming Lahore Chowk after Bhagat Singh

9
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric on ‘X-ray/wealth survey’ — a faux pas or calculated move

10
Punjab

After action against Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sukhwinder Singh Danny goes silent on Charanjit Channi

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...

3 women contracted HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, US health body finds

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...

‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict

‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict

In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held