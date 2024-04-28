Furteela offers a poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by college students

Gurnaaz Kaur

At the heart of this story is Jassie Gill (Furteela) and Amyra Dastur’s (Noor) love story but the movie touches upon various subjects. It’s a heartfelt exploitation of the challenges and aspirations of college students in Punjab.

While the first 20 minutes of the film feel a bit dragged as it focuses on building up the characters, it soon picks up pace. From highlighting the drugs-related problems in colleges to excitement around new-found friendships during young adult age, the film delves into the lives of its characters with sensitivity. It offers a poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by college-goers as they navigate competition, societal expectations, and personal relationships.

The screenplay is engaging and the way it weaves together various sub-plots to create a cohesive narrative is worth appreciation.

The dialogues are relatable, with a sprinkle of laughter and jokes that make it an easy watch. As the movie goes deeper into the stories of its lead characters Furteela and Noor, it builds tension. In parts, the film is predictable but that’s about college life — once you’ve lived it, you know it.

Jassie Gill delivers a compelling performance as the film’s protagonist, bringing to life the inner turmoil and resilience of a college student. And as a lover, he gives it all. To play a character who is far behind in his social skills and behaviour, isn’t run of the mill and the actor definitely prepared for it. It shows, not only in his body language but also in the dialogue delivery.

Amyra Dastur Gill’s love interest infuses her character with warmth and vulnerability. She isn’t the ornamental pretty woman dressed in stylish clothes. She can act and her sincerity shines. While Amyra's character may disappoint you in the beginning, but she makes up for it as Noor matures. Eventually, their chemistry adds depth to their on-screen romance.

The supporting cast also deserves praise for their performances, adding layers to the film’s narrative. Be it Balwinder Bullet, Pardeep Cheema, Honey Mattu, Kavi Singh or Seema Kaushal, each one brings authenticity to their respective roles, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Amar Hundal has already made a place for himself in the industry and he lives up to it, mostly. His direction allows the film’s themes to resonate with audiences.

The movie captures the essence of colege life in Punjab, with witty dialogues and relatable characters. While Furteela may not break new ground in terms of its storyline, it succeeds in offering a heartfelt portrayal of the college experience.